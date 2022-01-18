abillion's top 10 plant-based trends in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, a rapidly growing social e-commerce platform designed to help people and businesses around the world be more sustainable, has identified the plant-based trends that will define the year ahead.

(PRNewsfoto/abillion)

abillon's top 10 plant-based trends for 2022

Vegan egg alternatives rise in popularity as more liquid products enter the market. Oat milk will supersede dairy with both color and variety—we'll see an increasing number of flavours in 2022. Major fast-food chains offer more plant-based options as the adoption of plant-based food increases around the world. Alternative seafood has vast growth potential as brands explore its range and variety. The growing number of eco-conscious dog owners opting for vegan pet food is surging, helping to reduce one the biggest contributors to meat consumption. Advances in dairy alternatives have fueled innovation in the vegan milk chocolate market. Major chocolatiers and local brands are capitalising on this opportunity. The rise in solid skincare products will help the beauty industry transition towards even greater sustainability. Haircare follows skincare to become more sustainable. Vegan hair serums, colouring and styling products are becoming mainstream. The growth of hemp and CBD products is set to disrupt the beauty industry as demand for this sustainable ingredient increases. Menswear finally embraces vegan leather with natural leather alternatives being embraced by major manufacturers.

Check out the full report here

"We've never seen consumers driving change in the food space like we're seeing with the rapid evolution of plant-based foods. There will be more than 10,000 new brands in 2022. abillion is where people from around the world come to discover the latest brands and products. Our insights go deep into local markets, identify emerging trends and the brands and products most likely to succeed in 160+ markets globally. We're excited to support many new and established companies that are working towards a sustainable future," says Vikas Garg, CEO & founder of abillion.

For media enquiries, please send an email to:

Preethi Ravi

pr@abillion.com

+65-83455993



About abillion

At abillion, we're working to drive a global movement for plant-based food and earth-friendly products. Using the abillion app, members can discover vegan food and vegan and cruelty-free products. abillion is unique in harnessing social media for social good. Whenever a member posts a review, abillion donates $1 to a life-saving cause which the member can choose through the app. abillion has donated more than US $1,000,000 to life-saving causes around the world. abillion has been downloaded over a million times by people in over 160 countries. Members have contributed more than 1,000,000 reviews of vegan dishes and vegan and cruelty-free products. Consumer reviews, along with consumer insights, are shared with business owners, influencing nearly 130,000 brands worldwide to offer more sustainable options.

Our Mission: Through technology, we are connecting and helping people live, shop and eat more sustainably.

Website: www.abillion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE abillion