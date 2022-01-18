CENTURIONCARES CONTACT CENTER GETS HIGH HONORS FROM UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

OLDSMAR, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union (UKFCU) recently launched a new member service platform, and the initial report card is showing straight A's. The CARES Contact Center platform, designed and installed by Tampa, FL-based CenturionCARES,Inc., will allow UKFCU to better understand the "voice of the member" and make data-driven decisions leading to enriched live and automated service experiences. CARES advanced Voice & Screen recording along with real-time and historical analytics are key components of that process.

CenturionCARES is the foremost innovator of traditional contact center and remote-access customer service solutions. We’ve been a valued partner to financial institutions, public and private utilities, SMBs and government agencies worldwide for four decades. (PRNewsfoto/CenturionCARES, Inc.)

According to Kenneth Barras, the Credit Union's Director of Member Experience, CARES was selected not just for the technology, but for the people who deliver it. "The Centurion team was fantastic. Rather than give us a list of what they could do like other vendors, they took time to fully understand our vision and our critical concerns, and worked collaboratively through the entire process." Mr. Barras added "The launch was seamless, smooth, and most importantly, a non-event for our members and staff. They stated their goal was to make us happy, and they did just that!"

With Covid still impacting operations, UKFCU chose to utilize the CARES FLEX remote agent solution. Having the flexibility to rapidly deploy agents to home offices without any loss of productivity will help the Credit Union maintain its service levels and its market edge, according to Mr. Barras.

Headquartered in Lexington (KY) and serving nearly 100K members, UKFCU was drawn to CARES ability to identify member's needs and react quickly to the shifting service environment. Said Mr. Barras, "We're just now understanding the power of the CARES platform and I'm excited to see how this accelerates our CU's growth over the next 5 years!"

About CenturionCARES, Inc.

Founded in 1981 as a systems integrator, the past three decades has seen CenturionCARES evolve as a sole-source designer and manufacturer of Omni-channel Cloud and Premise based Contact Center Platforms, featuring CARES ACD, CARES IVR and CARES FLEX (Remote Agent) solutions. CARES platforms seamlessly integrate with any existing back-end systems to maximize investment while establishing a new standard in customer experience and data analytics. CARES is designed and built through customer service expertise with a goal to make superior service easy to deploy and intuitive to use.

Visit www.centurioncares.com for more information.

