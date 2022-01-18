UNCHAINEDTV: The New Streaming TV Network that Programs to Save the Planet

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new streaming television network focused on activism to save the planet. UNCHAINEDTV has just launched to give filmmakers and mission-driven content creators a new outlet for passion projects with a purpose.

"Climate change is the ultimate crime of the century as it could kill us all." UNCHAINEDTV's Jane Velez-Mitchell

UNCHAINEDTV collaborates with filmmakers and non-profits that focus on climate change, ending world hunger, improving human health, fitness, as well as wildlife conservation, habitat preservation, animal welfare and promoting a healthy, plant-based, cruelty-free, low-carbon-footprint lifestyle.

UNCHAINEDTV is now accepting video submissions for consideration.

UNCHAINEDTV also streams its own original content, including its award-winning, plant-based cooking show New Day New Chef and award-winning climate documentary Countdown to Year Zero.

UNCHAINEDTV also airs an original series by vegan search and lifestyle platform vKind and streams celebrity profiles, travel shows, talk shows and business shows by non-profits and independent producers.

We are rapidly approaching a point of no return regarding biodiversity loss, extinction, ocean acidification, and desertification. Few in media or government are talking about actions that individuals can take to reduce their own carbon footprint and live more sustainably. That's where UNCHAINEDTV comes in.

UNCHAINEDTV comes in the form of an APP. Go to your iPhone or Android phone's APP store and download it right now. It's free. You don't even have to sign up. Just hit download!

You can also watch it on your television with a Roku device, an Apple TV device, an Amazon Fire Stick or via LG or Samsung Smart TVs. Click here for instructions on how to download this free network! You can also watch it on your laptop by clicking here.

Learn all about UNCHAINEDTV at UnchainedTV.com. This network hub offers hundreds of stories ignored by mainstream media.

UNCHAINEDTV was founded by award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author Jane Velez-Mitchell, whose three decades reporting and anchoring in mainstream television news, including at HLN/CNN Headline News, prepared her for this venture. "I covered crime for decades. Climate change is the ultimate crime of the century as it could kill us all. Yet, obvious solutions are largely ignored by media, government and corporations. It's time to fill in that gap. The clock is ticking." says Velez-Mitchell.

