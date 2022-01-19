Westlake Securities Advises Nation Wide Products on the Acquisition of RV Air

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities, Austin's leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Abilene, Texas-based Nation Wide Products ("Nation Wide") in the asset acquisition of RV Air.

RV Air brand filters are the only RV air conditioner filter replacements that capture dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and other allergens. The company manufactures RV Air filters that feature 40 layers of unwoven polyester, each sprayed with an anti-microbial tackifier to capture particles as small as 3-10 microns (particles invisible to the naked eye), making it a great air filter for people with allergy issues and asthma. RV Air filters can be found at retailers across the United States (including Walmart and Camping World stores) and online at RVAir.com and Amazon.com.

This is the second acquisition for Nation Wide within the last 24 months and an important one as it allows Nation Wide to expand its national retail footprint and gain a new piece of the HVAC accessory market.

Early in 2020, the Company acquired South Carolina-based, Ductless Supply, a leading provider of DuctlessAire brand mini split HVAC systems and supplier of a large inventory of related ductless HVAC accessories that are sold online direct to consumers through national retailers such as Home Depot, Lowes, and Amazon.

Jason Darby, Co-Owner and President of Nation Wide said, "The acquisition of RV Air is directly in line with our vision to provide customers with top-quality air conditioning products in every way that we can. We are committed to continually improving on our offerings to meet the demands of our customers and will look for future acquisitions."

Westlake Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Nation Wide.

About Nation Wide Products

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Abilene, Texas, Nation Wide is the North American leader in outdoor foam faucet winterization covers and has since expanded by acquiring both the DuctlessAire brand of mini split HVAC systems and the A/C Safe brand of window HVAC accessories and introducing Pipe Pro cutting guides and Peg Lock display and organization systems. For more information, please visit: www.nationwide-products.com

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis and hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

Disclosures: Securities offered by FNEX Capital, LLC, Member of FINRA and SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with FNEX Capital.

View original content:

SOURCE Westlake Securities