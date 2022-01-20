RYU Hires Marketing Director To Expand Brand Presence and Attract New Consumers

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC:QB RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce the hiring of Zachary Beers as Marketing Director, effective February 1st. In his new role Zach will be responsible for leading RYU's omni-channel marketing efforts to attract and retain RYU consumers in support of the company's four-pillared growth strategy (brand, product, digital and retail).

An energetic retail brand marketer with more than 10 years of experience, Zach has managed more than 50 marketing campaigns, launched 20+ retail stores and helped grow direct-to-consumer revenue from $1 million to $500 million for Arc'teryx—an outdoor clothing and equipment company. His iterative design philosophy leans into learning by doing, while leveraging data and metrics to guide strategic thinking. In addition to developing RYU's consumer-centric marketing strategy around its "Movement Matters" brand mantra, Zach will oversee all supporting online and offline efforts across the RYU ecommerce website, social media, paid media, email, printed catalogues, retail stores and other channels.

Tasked with telling a clearer, more inspiring brand story that resonates with their audience, Zach will tap into the emotional connection consumers have with their movement lifestyle and amplify those stories across the RYU ecosystem. The focus will be on a digital-first strategy that supports the company's foundational ecommerce business while integrating retail through in-store activations to create more synergy between the online and offline shopping experience.

"Zach's energy and drive are palpable," says RYU's COO Rob Blair. "His quick, iterative thinking and omni-channel marketing experience will help us expand our audience and attract true brand loyalists during this exciting phase of growth for the company."

Zach Beers adds, "I'm a mountain sports enthusiast, and I apply that same passion and calculated risk-taking to marketing. I'm thrilled to join the RYU team, and look forward to shaping the future of this brand."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions resulting in the inability of RYU to raise necessary financing required to enter and make payments under the proposed definitive agreements; (ii) the inability of RYU to obtain any necessary approvals in respect of the proposed agreements, including approvals necessary for the issuance of the RSU's; and (iii) inability to restructure and transform its business as required. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

