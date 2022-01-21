Domino Data Lab Hosts January 26 Virtual Event: Unleashing Exceptional Performance with Data Science Renowned Surgeon and Author Atul Gawande and Chief Data Science Officer for R&D at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson Najat Khan Headline Presentations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, will host a special virtual event on January 26 – "Unleashing Exceptional Performance" with a focus on data science. During the one-hour event, attendees will gain insight into proven real-world methods to drive continuous improvement in the broader healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, along with best practices for applying data science to drive scientific innovation and impact for patients.

Registration is free and available now to attend at one of two sessions – at either 11 AM PST | 2 PM EST, or at 13:00 GMT, to account for time zones.

Featured speakers include:

Atul Gawande, renowned surgeon and author

An award-winning author of four New York Times bestsellers that have established him as one of the most influential voices in global healthcare and beyond, Dr. Atul Gawande will share his insights from years of driving continuous improvement inside hospitals and how techniques such as coaching, checklists, and other best practices can drive performance improvement in any organization.

Najat Khan, Ph.D., Chief Data Science Officer and Global Head of Strategy & Operations, Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Dr. Najat Khan will share her perspective on how to unleash the power of data science to change the trajectory of human health. The conversation with Dr. Khan will bring frontline insights from her transformative role leading the R&D Data Science team at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, at a time when the work of teams like hers is benefitting millions of people around the world.

The lessons of Gawande and Khan will come together as Nick Elprin, CEO of Domino Data Lab, connects them to his company's work in data science.

"We are still in the early days of unleashing the power of data science to address the world's most important challenges," said Nick Elprin, CEO at Domino Data Lab. "By learning from experts that have achieved exceptional performance in the healthcare field, I believe the data science community can learn how to innovate faster and accelerate its impact."

Elprin will also introduce major new product capabilities in the Domino platform to help companies accelerate data science at scale.

The one-hour virtual event will air twice on Wednesday, January 26th – at 11 AM PST | 2 PM EST and at 13:00 GMT – to enable folks to join in their time zone. To reserve your spot, register now.

