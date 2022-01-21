EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S AWARDS $534,791 IN RAPID RE-EMPLOYMENT GRANTS TO BUSINESSES WHO HIRE UNEMPLOYED PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY RESIDENTS

OXON HILL, Md., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, 22 local businesses were awarded grants from Employ Prince George's, totaling $534,791. These grants were a part of the Covid-19 Workforce Development Recovery Program Rapid Re-Employment Grant Initiative, awarded to businesses who hire currently unemployed job seekers in Prince George's County. To date, Employ Prince George's has now distributed nearly 2 million dollars in funding to regional businesses. Companies who received grants during yesterday's ceremony include Rescue Bulk Trash; Raja M. Din, MD, LLC; Agile Office; Kiddie Land Childcare, Inc.; Wintek; Flavors, LLC; Salon 809, LLC; Heritage Care; Curvy Girls are Chic; Salt on Main; Aby Driving School; Dapa MultiService Advisors, LLC; Revolutionary Wellness; E-House Security; Balance Choice Vending; The Arc; United Contractors Services, Inc; J Gilmore; Worldview Early Learning Center; A Learning Nursery & Tutor Time; TMG Logistics; and Arcyn Transport.

This ceremony was the fourth since Employ Prince George's relaunched the Covid-19 Workforce Development Recovery Program's Rapid Re-Employment Grant Initiative in September 2021 with funding from Prince George's County Government. Today's ceremony was the largest to date, both in grant amount and the number of recipients. Businesses who meet the Covid-19 Workforce Development Recovery Program Rapid Re-Employment Grant Initiative requirements are eligible to receive up to $15,000 per new hire.

"The Arc Prince George's county would like to thank Employ Prince George's Rapid Re-Employment Grant initiative for this great opportunity," states a representative from The Arc, Prince George's County. "With the awarded money, we can use this to recruit and employ our amazing Prince George's County residents while serving this great population." The Arc Prince George's County received $59,000 during this distribution.

In 2020, Employ Prince George's launched the Covid-19 Workforce Development Recovery Program serving over 600 residents and distributing more than $540,000 in Rapid Re-Employment Grants by the end of the year to businesses helping unemployed Prince George's County residents to regain employment during the pandemic. In 2021, through funding from Prince George's County Government, Employ Prince George's relaunched the Covid-19 Workforce Development Recovery Program's Rapid Re-Employment Grant Initiative with plans to distribute over $5,000,000 to qualified businesses over the next three years.

"As Prince George's County focuses on economic recovery in the midst of a continual COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we think strategically about getting people back to work and increasing our investments in programs that are successfully serving local businesses and people most affected," said President and CEO of Employ Prince George's, Walter Simmons. "EPG's Rapid Re-Employment Grant Initiative is helping hundreds of people to get access to high demand jobs throughout the region, through workforce training, job placement and sourcing assistance, and building skills to get people hired quickly."

Interested businesses can apply for the Covid-19 Workforce Development Recovery Program Rapid Re-Employment Grant Initiative by visiting www.EmployPG.org/RapidGrants. For more information regarding the Covid-19 Workforce Development Recovery Program Rapid Re-Employment Grant Initiative, please contact the Employ Prince George's Community Development Department at EPGCD2@co.pg.md.us.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

