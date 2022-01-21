GrandView Aviation Moves to New Headquarters in Middle River, MD Following explosive growth, private jet operator leases new 18,000 square foot office 3 miles from its base at Martin State Airport

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, one of the nation's fastest-growing private jet charter operators, is moving on January 31st to new headquarters at 425 Williams Ct., Suite 100 Middle River MD, in the Greenleigh Community development.

GrandView Aviation Staff

GrandView has grown dramatically over the past year, from 65 employees to over 120 today, with plans to hire another 100+ in 2022 including professional pilots, flight dispatchers, mechanics, and more. The company posted over $50 million in revenue in 2022 and has been a multi-year winner of the Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing companies in the US. It is the largest private aviation employer in Maryland. The firm logged 11,000 flight hours in 2021. In addition to private jet charters, the company is a leader in organ transplant team transportation and carried over 276 life-saving surgical teams in 2021, with over 2,220 since its inception.

General aviation companies contribute significant economic benefits to local communities with a highly compensated, highly skilled workforce, providing wonderful jobs to Marylanders and attracting out-of-state talent to live and work in the region. Every direct job in general aviation supports 3.3 jobs elsewhere in the US. According to a 2020 study, It is estimated that Maryland has a general aviation workforce of 1500 direct jobs (Source: https://www.nata.aero/assets/Site_18/files/GIA/GA_Contribution_US_-Economy_2020_study.pdf).

"Maryland has traditionally ranked as one of the smallest general aviation workforces," said Jessie Naor, GrandView Aviation's COO. "But we are rapidly changing that; we have ambitious growth plans for our headquarters here in Middle River and look forward to growing our team as well as our positive impacts on our community."

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Boston, Baltimore/DC, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

(PRNewsfoto/GrandView Aviation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrandView Aviation