Mary Wilson -"The Motown Anthology" The First-Ever Collection Recognizing the Contribution and Career of the Legendary Motown Superstar Available March 4

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer, activist, author, fashion icon, actress, U.S. cultural ambassador, motivational speaker, dancer, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, trailblazer, legend, Supreme: Mary Wilson earned her place in music history. She was the only original member of The Supremes in every incarnation of the groundbreaking group from beginning to end (1961 to 1977) but her story didn't end when The Supremes did. Wilson the world-renowned performer was an advocate for social and economic challenges in the U.S. and abroad and used her fame and flair to promote diverse humanitarian efforts including ending hunger, raising HIV/AIDS awareness and encouraging world peace. October 11, 2018, The Music Modernization Act was passed. Mary played a key role in explaining its importance to members of Congress and how it directly affected artists. She was always fighting for artist rights and was seated in the Senate chambers when it unanimously passed. She continued making music, performing to adoring fans around the world, wrote several best-selling books, and continued to protect artist rights and promote the legacy of the Supremes.

Mary Wilson -The Motown Anthology: The First-Ever Collection Recognizing the Contribution and Career of the Legendary Motown Superstar 2-CD Set features nearly two dozen Supremes classics, deep cuts, new mixes and previously unreleased tracks including a 44-page booklet with rare and unpublished color photos First track “Falling In Love (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970)” Available Now

Mary Wilson: The Motown Anthology.

First time, a deluxe 2-CD set, 33 tracks only available physically here

"When I think of Mary Wilson, that's what comes to me: this endless desire to pull someone else along with her in her joy…" – New York Times Magazine

Now, the late legend's remarkable legacy of music is being collected for the very first time in a deluxe 2-CD set. UMe is proud to present Mary Wilson's The Motown Anthology. Slated for release on March 4, 2022, in celebration of her birthday March 6, this first-ever comprehensive overview of Wilson's Motown discography presents 38 songs, including a whopping 33 tracks only available physically on this collection. The first track, "Falling In Love (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970)" is available now for streaming and download, here. The Motown Anthology boasts nearly two dozen Supremes classics, deep cuts, and never-before-heard songs (most in stunning new mixes) from a host of songwriters including Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Deke Richards, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Thom Bell and Linda Creed, and others. In addition to the worldwide CD debut of the 1979 Mary Wilson album, The Motown Anthology premieres on CD solo tracks produced by the late Gus Dudgeon, the first-time-available album version of Mary's new single "Why Can't We All Get Along," and Eric Kupper's remix of "Red Hot." And, perhaps most intriguingly, the collection premieres seven songs that have not been heard anywhere: "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Falling in Love with Love" from the unheard January 13 Supremes live performance at the Frontier; "Send Him to Me," "If You Let Me Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Witchi Tai To," and "Anytime at All."

The set was overseen by Turkessa Babich, Mary Wilson's daughter, and Jay D. Schwartz, her longtime publicist, with its 44-page booklet stuffed with rare and previously unpublished color photos. The booklet also features detailed track annotations, and exclusive tributes to Mary from such luminaries as Dionne Warwick, Darlene Love, Otis Williams, Duke Fakir, Martha Reeves, Claudette Robinson, Brian and Edward Holland, Paul McCartney, Rita Coolidge, Merry Clayton, Brenda Russell, Blinky Williams, and RuPaul. Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton has penned a special appreciation, as well, for this ultimate celebration of Supreme legend Mary Wilson.

2CD

Disc 1

Pretty Baby (Mono Single Version) - The Primettes Baby Don't Go (2021 Alternate Mix) - The Supremes The Tears (Stereo Mix) - The Supremes Our Day Will Come (2021 Alternate Mix) - The Supremes Come And Get These Memories (Alternate Mix) - Diana Ross & The Supremes Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970 ) - Diana Ross & The Supremes Falling In Love With Love (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970 )- Diana Ross & The Supremes Send Him To Me - The Supremes If You Let Me Baby - The Supremes Son Of A Preacher Man - The Supremes Witchi Tai To - The Supremes Touch (2021 Alternate Mix) - The Supremes Floy Joy (2021 Alternate Mix) - The Supremes Automatically Sunshine (2021 Alternate Mix) - The Supremes I Keep It Hid (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) - The Supremes Can We Love Again (Outtake) - The Supremes Early Morning Love (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) - The Supremes You Turn Me Around (2021 Alternate Mix) - The Supremes You're What's Missing In My Life (2021 Alternate Mix Edit) - The Supremes Don't Let My Teardrops Bother You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) - The Supremes Till The Boat Sails Away (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) - The Supremes I Don't Want To Lose You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) - The Supremes

Disc 2

We Should Be Closer Together (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) - The Supremes You Are The Heart Of Me (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) - The Supremes Anytime At All - Mary Wilson Red Hot - Mary Wilson I've Got What You Need - Mary Wilson You Make Me Feel So Good - Mary Wilson (I Love A) Warm Summer Night - Mary Wilson Pick Up The Pieces - Mary Wilson You're The Light That Guides My Way - Mary Wilson Midnight Dancer - Mary Wilson Save Me (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) - Mary Wilson Love Talk (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) - Mary Wilson Green River (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) - Mary Wilson You Danced My Heart Around The Stars (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) - Mary Wilson Why Can't We All Get Along - Mary Wilson Red Hot (The Eric Kupper Remix) - Mary Wilson

Digital

Photo Credit: Mary Wilson Collection



