Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer Data Storage Veteran with Extensive Marketing and Product Management Experience Will Drive Company's Innovations to Make Data Analytics Faster, More Efficient

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, today announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company's Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company's initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.

Subramanian comes to Pavilion from Arcserve, a backup and disaster recovery solutions provider, where he was Chief Marketing Officer and head of product management. He assumed his position at Arcserve after serving as CMO and Vice President of Product Management at StorageCraft Technology, which merged with Arcserve in 2021. Previously he was Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at storage systems company Exablox, a company acquired by StorageCraft in 2017.

Other senior positions held by Subramanian include Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Virident Systems, Director of Business Strategy and Alliances at MonoSphere, Inc., and Director of Strategic Alliances at Network Appliance. In 2005, Subramanian also co-founded Info-Insight, where he served as Chief Executive Officer.

"At every step of his career, Shridar has demonstrated his talent for understanding and addressing the future needs of customers. His skills will be invaluable to Pavilion as we continue to expand our offerings for the enterprise analytics market," stated Dario Zamarian, Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Data Systems. "We're excited to work with Shridar and look forward to his leadership and contribution to our data analytics acceleration platform in the months and years ahead."

"Pavilion has rightly earned its position at the leading edge of high-performance data storage. Its approach to NVME-oF storage technology is advancing the very nature of analytics," noted Subramanian. "Pavilion's opportunities to further advance its storage solutions in the areas of analytics, streaming, and high-performance workloads are extensive and will be very gratifying to address."

A graduate of the University of Mumbai, Subramanian earned a master's degree in computer science from Pennsylvania State University in 1990. He later earned an MBA in Finance and Business Strategy from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion provides the data analytics acceleration platform enabling enterprises to derive greater value from their data—faster, simpler, and at scale. We are the perfect complement for AI/ML, HPC, analytics, edge and other data-driven workloads and the ideal data IO platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability, and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

