Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Meetup for Women to Be Held June 21-23, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. conference in the retail, grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, has announced the 2022 installment of Shoptalk Meetup for Women. Taking place online on June 21-23, 2022, Shoptalk Meetup for Women will provide an online meeting destination for the women in the retail ecosystem to connect, learn, and create community.

Shoptalk Meetup for Women provides the retail industry with a much-needed event to celebrate women's successes, champion gender equality and propel more women into leadership roles. The Shoptalk Meetup for Women virtual meetings program will bring together 1,000+ women executives in retail for unmatched business development, learning, collaboration, networking, and Shoptalk's signature Tabletalks—focused peer group discussions led by an industry expert. The Meetup will host more than 5,000 1:1 meetings, connecting executives from all facets of the retail industry. The audience will include Established Retailers & Brands, Startup Direct-to-Consumer Companies, Large Solution Providers & Tech Companies, Startup Tech Companies, Investors & Lenders, Media & Sell Side Analysts, Agencies & Consulting Firms, Executive Coaching Firms, Curated Experts for Professional Development and more.

The announcement of the second annual Shoptalk Meetup for Women follows the successful conclusion of the 2021 event, which brought together 1,000 executives from North America for more than 7,000 online meetings.

Shoptalk Meetup for Women represents the continuation of Shoptalk's commitment to supporting and promoting the achievements of women in the retail industry. Other efforts include a commitment to 50/50 gender balance among speakers on the Shoptalk stage (March 27-30, Las Vegas) and partnering with the Women in Retail Leadership Circle on inclusive networking and learning opportunities for the women in our community.

Shoptalk's signature Meetups bring large, curated groups together for double opt-in virtual meetings and peer group discussions. The Meetups have successfully facilitated more than 43,000 online meetings for more than 6,000 participants in the past year.

"Our inaugural Shoptalk Meetup for Women, held last year, was an incredible success, creating a new community of smart, talented and like-minded women," said Krystina Gustafson, Shoptalk and Groceryshop's senior vice president of content. "We're excited to welcome even more women into this community, and to help them build meaningful connections that last well beyond these three days."

Shoptalk Meetup for Women will be the sixth Meetup event hosted by Shoptalk. Upcoming Meetups for 2022 include: Groceryshop Spring Meetup (May 10-12, 2022) and Shoptalk Fall Meetup 2022 (October 18-20,, 2022). The Meetups are in addition to and complement Shoptalk's flagship and renowned in-person events: Shoptalk (March 27-30, 2022, Las Vegas), Shoptalk Europe (June 6-8, 2022, London) and Groceryshop (Sept. 19-22, 2022, Las Vegas).

"Shoptalk's Meetups are unique in their ability to create year-round connections across the retail ecosystem," said Rebecca Sausner, general manager, Shoptalk and Groceryshop. "After the success of Shoptalk Meetup for Women in 2021, we see that the need for a women-led community is more important than ever. Shoptalk's Meetup platform is the easiest way for the industry to connect in 1:1 fashion."

For more information, visit: https://shoptalkwomen.retailmeetup.com/

