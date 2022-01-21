TOMORROW: Families Shop for a School with Community Support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Colorado Springs parents are expected at the region's largest school choice fair on Saturday, where they'll be able to choose private schools, traditional public schools, online schools, charter schools, or homeschooling for their children.

WHAT:

Region's largest school choice fair, featuring all kinds of schools

Family-friendly event with a bounce house, a photo booth, balloon art, face painting, door prizes, and free snacks

WHO:

More than 1,000 parents and students

70+ schools and community organizations

WHEN:

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday . Jan. 22

WHERE:

Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.

The regional school fair is sponsored by Parents Challenge, an organization committed to expanding educational opportunities for students and parents in the Pikes Peak region.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week