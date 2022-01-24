CarrierDirect rebrands as Metafora; Adds Industry Executive JT Engstrom to Bolster Executive Team

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarrierDirect announced today a company rebrand to support its accelerated growth and evolution from an outsourced sales organization to a full service consulting and tech development firm. Effective immediately, the company will begin operating under a new name: Metafora.

Metafora: See how far your business can go (PRNewswire)

This rebranding strategy reflects the growth the company has experienced over the past 10+ years as well as its expanding value in the supply chain space. The company began in 2011 as an outsourced sales organization. It has since expanded to a full service consulting and tech development firm . Metafora also continues to release new services and products to benefit and incite progress in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain space.

Peter Rentschler, Metafora CEO comments, "Over the past 3 years, we have fundamentally changed our company culture, values and offerings, while bringing in diverse, world class talent. We decided this rebrand was right for us now because we knew people tended to think of us based on what our business did when they met us or based on what service they hired us for. We're so much more now and wanted our name and brand to represent that. In addition to expanding our offerings to solve the challenges our clients face, we also drove cultural revolution. We moved to a values-driven culture, which has been the single most impactful change we've made at our business. The new name signifies a new chapter for us, but we remain true to our company values as we continue to evolve."

John "JT" Engstrom, VP of Strategy notes, "The rebranding of CarrierDirect to Metafora is indicative of the successful evolution the business has undergone over the past few years and reflects the transition into the next stage of investment in growth. Metafora will continue to enhance the value proposition provided to the industry to support the next evolution of the space. I have been involved with the business over the past few years and am excited to join in a full time capacity."

Rentschler adds, "JT is a perfect fit for our business, his experience with Oliver Wyman as an industry consultant, Stifel as a research analyst and investment banker, FreightWaves on tech GTM, and Takkion overseeing M&A is the right compliment to what we do and where we're going."

The name "Metafora'' is also representative of the company's passion and commitment to the transportation industry, as Metafora is Greek for "transportation". The rebrand comes amid other significant initiatives launched recently by the company such as their partnership program, Metafora+ , and their industry specific integration platform, Socket .

About Metafora

Metafora, previously "CarrierDirect", is a business consulting and software development company that exclusively services the Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain space. Metafora partners with carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors to help them optimize their business and build software to fuel their growth. Welcome to the new way forward. Welcome to Metafora.

