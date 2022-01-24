Deltek Government Contracting Experts Deniece Peterson and Kevin Plexico Named to the 2022 Wash100 List

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that Deniece Peterson, Senior Director of Federal Market Analysis and Kevin Plexico, Senior VP of Information Solutions have been named to the 2022 Wash100 List. Peterson and Plexico are honored for their excellence in leadership, vision and innovation by the Executive Mosaic – the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence.

This is the ninth year the GovCon community recognizes the accomplishments of the top 100 esteemed leaders who continue to drive innovation as ongoing initiatives in policy, emerging technology and other crucial areas continue to heavily influence the federal landscape. The Wash100 list is considered to be the most prestigious and coveted award in all of GovCon. Technology, supply chain, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cyber security and multi-domain capability/support were among the additional factors considered in this years' slope of increased difficulty of qualification.

"Deltek has taken a commanding lead as the authority and is recognized as THE reliable source in the GovCon industry. No one more visibly supports that market lead than Kevin Plexico who is not only a GovConExpert but also is one of the most recognizable figures in our industry," said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic's founder and CEO. "We are also delighted to recognize Deniece Peterson as an inductee, further solidifying Deltek's presence in the business," Garrettson continued.

"It's an honor to be amongst such a distinguished group of peers and professionals on the 2022 Wash100 List," said Plexico. "This year is particularly special as I share this designation alongside Deniece Peterson, who is a key driver of Deltek's success in the government contracting space. As a top Deltek Senior Analyst, Deniece plays a significant role bringing innovative ideas to help companies think and respond to changing market conditions. I am grateful Deniece's hard work has been recognized and wish her continued success in 2022."

"I am thrilled to be included with such a well-respected group of leaders in the government contracting community," said Peterson. "I am truly honored to work with such gifted colleagues as we continue to provide guidance to our customers and excited to see what the future holds."

Peterson's and Plexico's recent achievement adds to Deltek's growing list of honorees with the Wash100 award. In 2015 and 2019, Deltek's President & CEO Mike Corkery was named a recipient of the Wash100 and Kevin Plexico was also honored in 2020 and 2021. Plexico is also a member of the GovCon Expert program, a forum featuring the most significant voices of influence in the government contracting community.

See the full list of winners at Wash100.com. Site visitors can also cast a vote for their favorite GovCon executives to receive recognition for their accomplishments in 2021 and their upcoming success in 2022.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. Visit https://executivemosaic.com/

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

