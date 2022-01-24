Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLVT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 27, 2021, Clarivate disclosed that previous financial reports "should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements." The Company specified that the error relates "to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination, which was consummated on October 1, 2020 ('the CPA Global Transaction'). In the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction."

On this news, Clarivate's stock fell $1.70, or 6.9%, to close at $22.78 per share on December 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Clarivate should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

