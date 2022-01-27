ALESHIRE & WYNDER PARTNER ADRIAN R. GUERRA RECOGNIZED AS A MINORITY LEADER OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service public agency law firm Aleshire & Wynder LLP announced today that Equity Partner Adrian R. Guerra has been selected to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that "these outstanding Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities were selected for inclusion based on a demonstration of the impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

"Adrian is an skilled attorney and shares our client's beliefs on the importance of public service, integrity and accountability," says the firm's Managing Partner Tiffany Israel.

Guerra serves as City Attorney for the City of Irwindale, the City of Grand Terrace, and the City of La Cañada Flintridge. He has previously served as Assistant City Attorney for the cities of Monterey Park, Huntington Park, Cerritos, San Dimas, Glendora, and Bell.

Guerra was recently named General Counsel for the Santa Clara County Housing Authority. He also serves as Special Counsel to the Los Angeles County Development Authority, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, and the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda.

In the special feature published earlier this week, the Los Angeles Business Journal writes "as special counsel to the Los Angeles County Development Authority, Guerra advises on the interpretation, implementation, and enforcement of federal and local program regulations. He also defends complaints filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing."

Guerra regularly advises city councils, planning commissions, and city staff on ordinance, resolution and contracts preparation and interpretation, land use, planning, and CEQA, the Brown Act, Public Records Act, and Political Reform Act. He represents public agencies in litigation and has defended writ of mandamus actions challenging land use decisions and Section 8 Program terminations. He has also defended actions alleging violations of due process, equal protection laws, as well as general civil litigation matters, including breach of contract and unlawful detainer. He has represented public agencies in appellate proceedings before the California Court of Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Guerra earned his JD from Boston College Law School and his BS from the University of Southern California.

Aleshire & Wynder LLP provides unparalleled legal representation to local communities throughout California. Our attorneys have been loyally serving public agencies for over 35 years.

