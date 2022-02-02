Immersion Consulting Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersion Consulting (Immersion) today announced that its Immersion Cloud service offering has achieved a formal "Authorized" designation with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. Immersion Cloud is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace under authorized products.

Immersion's sponsoring agency is the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA). Immersion implemented Immersion Cloud, a secure Software as a Service (SaaS) tool, at the VBA for its users to share data, analytic results and reports in a secure cloud. This project is the first SaaS solution in the VBA to achieve FedRAMP compliance. Immersion is one of a few SDVOSBs in the nation to achieve FedRAMP Authorization.

"Immersion is honored to join an elite group of cloud and SaaS providers that have achieved FedRAMP authorization. Receiving FedRAMP certification for Immersion Cloud is a significant achievement not only for Immersion, but also for the VBA, our federal sponsor. Immersion Cloud has helped the VBA save time, reduce errors, and achieve efficiencies across their financial management enterprise, says Dan Smalley, CEO, Immersion. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work along with our data analytics federal partner, Altair and VBA's commitment to this project. We look forward to offering Immersion Cloud to other federal agencies who are also looking for data management solutions."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Immersion, which brings our advanced data analytics solutions to government organizations looking to leverage the FedRAMP certification," said Mark Do Couto, senior vice president, data analytics, Altair. "The FedRAMP certification is a significant growth milestone in our collaboration with Immersion and will allow us to provide greater support for customers throughout the government sector."

Immersion Consulting LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB) provides business management and technology consulting to government and commercial clients. Founded in 2004, Immersion specializes in technology, program management, financial management, and training services. Immersion's mission is to provide its clients with sustainable business solutions that yields profitable returns on investments.

