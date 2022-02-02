NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre welcomes ad industry veteran Louis-Philippe Cavallo as Chief Financial Officer. This hire comes as the agency evolves and scales its solution set for clients, expanding the agency's empathy-driven approach to delivering best-in-class creative, digital marketing and earned media for brand leaders who have a high threshold for innovation. This follows a successful 2021 in which imre generated $45M in annual revenue and achieved 23% top line growth.

Louis-Philippe Cavallo Joins imre as Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

Boasting more than 25 years in the advertising and marketing industry, Louis-Philippe brings a broad range of experience including business development, marketing operations, IPO preparedness and acquisition management. Louis-Philippe most recently served as Global Chief Financial Officer at CreativeDrive, a division of Accenture Interactive, as an integral member of the team that oversaw the successful acquisition and integration of CreativeDrive into Accenture's portfolio. At imre, Louis-Philippe will report to David Imre, CEO at imre and serve as a member of the firm's Executive Leadership Team.

"Imre is on an exciting growth trajectory and are working toward an ambitious plan that will continue to deliver world-class services marketers need to drive business impact for their brands," said David Imre, CEO at imre. "Louis-Philippe is coming in at an important moment to align our finance function with the rapid growth and backend systems we're using to simplify how we work with clients. I'm so thrilled to welcome him and learn from his experience scaling a business in this fun, ever-changing industry."

Louis-Philippe's industry experience aligns well with the vision of the organization to modernize how brands work with agency partners to deliver better solutions, faster. He'll partner with the Executive Leadership Team and imre's Board of Directors on overall business strategy and critical process improvements.

"Finance is no longer just about accounting. Imre is at the intersection of the digital transformation movement happening across our industry and we have aggressive growth goals that position imre and its clients to drive meaningful innovation. I'm proud to support this next chapter of the company's story," said Louis-Philippe. "It's an exciting time for imre, with the quality and tenure of our client partners, and I'm proud to help continue to push the organization forward," he added.

About imre

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

(PRNewsfoto/imre) (PRNewswire)

