Union Pacific Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad has again been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list and is the highest ranked railroad in the Trucking, Transportation and Logistics category. The magazine's annual World's Most Admired list will be published in the February/March 2022 edition, available on newsstands Feb. 7.

Scoring is based on the following reputational attributes identified by Fortune:

Innovation

People management

Use of corporate assets

Social responsibility

Quality of management

Financial soundness

Long-term investment value

Quality of products/services

Global competitiveness

"Union Pacific's Fortune ranking is a reflection of our dedicated employees and their commitment to delivering value to our customers, communities and shareholders," said Lance Fritz, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This recognition highlights the steps we have made to operate a safe and efficient railroad that continues to serve our key stakeholders with excellence."

Fortune's research partner, Korn Ferry, surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent from a list that began with approximately 1,500 international and domestic companies.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

