The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Celebrated Its Future of Mobility Adapting to the growing mobility advancements, the 2022 event introduced an all-new EV Pavilion sponsored by Electrify America and provided a strong platform for all facets of the EV market.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show opened its doors to showcase all that the automotive and mobility industry has to offer. From new models to the latest in electric mobility, exotic showstoppers, and vintage cars, the 10-day event was an exciting experience for all.

Kicking it off was a keynote speech by White House National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy who echoed the theme of the year: Highlighting mobility of the past while looking to the future. Taking the ultimate dive into the mobility market, the 2022 event softly launched the transitional phase of becoming the ultimate mobility exhibition. This year, an all-new EV Pavilion sponsored by Electrify America was the highlight of the event; providing the perfect platform for manufacturers with a presence in the EV market to showcase their latest innovations. Toyota's Tundra Capstone, bZ4x, and RAV4 Hybrid; the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E; Hyundai's IONIQ5, Tucson, and Sonata; the Nissan Leaf, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Fisker Karma, and the latest Polestar models were among some of the eye-catching electric vehicles at this year's exhibition. Electric vehicles also accounted for a large part of local and national coverage that the event gained throughout its 10-days.

Eager to test out these automotive advancements were the many guests who packed the lines for both the indoor and outdoor driving experiences; proving that the automotive and mobility industry is flourishing, and that the public was ready to get out and experience what's new in the EV market.

"It was inspiring to see the strong numbers of consumers in attendance," said President and CEO John O'Donnell. "Despite the peak of Covid-19 variant Omicron, the mandated proof of vaccination and mask requirement by the Mayor, and the State of Emergency placed on Maryland and Virginia for the winter storm, our numbers were high and the excitement was encouraging."

Over 2000 ride and drives were given from the Outdoor Ride 'n Drive sponsored by Pepco EVsmart, as well as the indoor test track with Arcimoto, featuring their three-wheel Fun Utility Vehicles. Additional crowd favorites drawing their own impressive crowds was the exotic car display which featured a limited appearance of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, Subaru's pet adoption event, the ART-of-Motion exhibit, and a variety of interactive experiences.

The biggest story to come out of this year was that of the hard work displayed by exhibitors. The ongoing pandemic brought on an early boost in sales within the mobility industry and thus resulted in a nationwide inventory shortage. Such supply chain issues led many exhibitors to overthink their participation because of the shortage in available models. Yet, the exhibitors showed up with an impressive array of vehicles for consumers to browse.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the effort that our exhibitors put into this year," said John O' Donnell. "Without them, the event would not have been successful and a joy for all in attendance."

Exhibitors were thrilled to get back out and feature their latest models in the nation's capital. And consumers both near and far were ready to get back to enjoying the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto exhibitions in the United States. Several government officials, celebrity guests, and public figures were also in attendance, including U.S. Olympian Daryl Homer.

Plans for 2023 are already underway. So, mark your calendar for January 20 - 29, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Visit the event website for highlights from this year, as well as photos: www.washingtonautoshow.com .

About The Exhibition

Held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, this is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the management team has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2023 exhibition will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements and future trends in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with indoor and outdoor ride and drives, and the fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. Consumers will be treated to the future of mobility and much more for 10 consecutive days in 2023, from January 20 through January 29, 2023.

