Forma.ai Sees Massive Growth, Expands Leadership After Signing New Enterprise Customers Including Career Builder, Trust Pilot and Autodesk

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forma.ai , the only sales compensation platform that truly drives revenue, today announced a major expansion to their leadership team. The additions include Lisa Welch, who will be taking on the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales; Alain Boutros as Vice President of Revenue Optimization and David Gerardi, Vice President of Customer Operations.

Forma.ai is bolstering its senior leadership team after a breakthrough year that saw revenue quadruple and the acquisition of several new enterprise clients including TrustPilot, Autodesk, Redis, and Career Builder.

"The industry absolutely needs a leader like Forma.ai," said Lisa Welch, newly appointed Senior Vice President of Sales, "Forma.ai is the only company able to truly deliver on the promise of revenue optimization. From the first time I spoke with the team I knew that I wanted to be a part of what they were doing. Especially in this period of hypergrowth, Forma.ai is far exceeding anyone's expectations and really becoming the driving force of change in the industry. I am so excited to help the team grow and expand its offerings for customers, to get this technology into more hand's and drive forward the mission of bringing trust and transparency to the sales compensation process."

Lisa Welch is the second executive to join Forma.ai from industry incumbent XactlyCorp, after VP Professional Services, Justin Lane, joined the team last year.

"We have been able to take decades of experience in incentive compensation and sales performance strategy from the industry incumbents for good reason," said Nabeil Alazzam, founder and CEO of the company. "We have built the most effective sales compensation tool in the market. Our client list is proof alone that this is not only something organizations want, but the innovation that is long overdue in the industry. This new leadership team will be instrumental in helping us rapidly scale operations while continuing to provide our enterprise customers with the highest quality service."

Lisa brings decades of industry experience at top names like Oracle, Salesforce, and Alteryx, and was a VP Enterprise Sales at industry incumbent XactlyCorp for several years. She has remarkable experience growing revenue at Fortune 500 companies by attracting and building high-performance sales teams. She will play a key role in driving forward Forma.ai's mission of turning sales compensation into a science, empowering their customers to keep top talent motivated and generate incremental profitability.

Robert Bieshaar, Snr. Director of Worldwide Incentive Compensation and M&A at Autodesk, who previously called Forma.ai a "quantum leap forward in sales performance management systems," said of Lisa Welch, "What impressed me most was not only her approach to understanding the solution we were looking for but also the coaching and guidance she provided to her sales team. That facilitated a collaborative and trusting vendor/client relationship that will continue long after the purchasing decision was made."

Alain Boutros and David Gerardi are both salesforce effectiveness experts with decades of expertise advising leading sales organizations at ZS, as well as Gradient Ascent AI and Lighthouse Labs for Boutros, Shoppers Drug Market for Gerardi. That experience will enable them to scale Forma.ai's teams as they continue to onboard marquee customers like Career Builder, TrustPilot and Autodesk. The two will play an instrumental role in ensuring that the Forma.ai team is able to meet the needs of its growing customer base, while also continuing to innovate and expand its own capabilities and operations.

Customers are excited to take advantage of the wealth of sales performance expertise offered by Forma.ai's expanded leadership team, as they work to improve talent retention and boost revenue growth. To learn more, visit Forma.ai.

Forma.ai is the only sales compensation platform that drives revenue. Their unique platform enables organizations to design, execute, and optimize their sales compensation strategy by using a scientific approach driven by a collective data model. Forma.ai transforms one of the largest cost centers in an organization into its most powerful lever for top-line revenue growth. Founded in Toronto in 2016, the company is backed by Crosslink Capital, xFund, Panache Ventures, Golden Ventures and Uncork Capital. Forma.ai is trusted by a growing list of innovative global enterprises with clients including Autodesk, TrustPilot, Opentable, Career Builder, and more.

