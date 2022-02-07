Harmonic MAC Anywhere Solution Achieves Successful FMA Interoperability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a major achievement with interoperability for the CableLabs® Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) specification. Harmonic's powerful, software-based MAC Anywhere FMA offering for its market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform was tested in a multi-vendor lab environment at the recent CableLabs FMA Interoperability event. Harmonic's next-gen Remote MACPHY devices demonstrated remarkable progress at offering interoperability with third-party MAC Manager software, bringing operators unprecedented flexibility in deploying multi-gigabit broadband services.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Equipment interoperability is critical to the successful deployment of FMA," said Jon Schnoor, lead architect of wired technologies at CableLabs. "Harmonic's participation in the FMA Interoperability event signifies the company's commitment to helping the industry rapidly roll out Flexible MAC Architecture and a move toward simplifying ecosystem integration. With technology partners working together, we can make 10G a reality in the near future."

Harmonic's breakthrough MAC Anywhere approach to FMA is based on its CableOS multi-access platform serving Remote PHY, Remote MACPHY and FTTx devices. Leveraging Harmonic's unique software-based FMA offering, operators can simplify network operations, use the hardware of their choice and sustainably power 10G and symmetrical multi-gigabit services.

"Demand for ultra-fast broadband is growing, and Flexible MAC Architecture will play an important role in simplifying network operations," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business at Harmonic. "We're proud to participate in the industry's first FMA Interoperability event with CableLabs to create a flexible path toward sustainable next-gen networks. Our next step is to continue bringing to the market the best FMA-compliant offerings as part of Harmonic's software-based MAC Anywhere solution."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers 4.8 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.