Saxena White P.A. and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement in the Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Securities Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

IN RE MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION No. 8:19-cv-02326-DOC-ADS

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased the common stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ("Merit") during the period from February 26, 2019 through October 30, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs City of Atlanta Police Officers' Pension Fund, City of Atlanta Firefighters' Pension Fund, and Employees' Retirement System of the City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $18,250,000.00 in cash (the "Settlement") on behalf of the Settlement Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., before the Honorable David O. Carter, at the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Courtroom 9D, Ronald Reagan Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 411 West Fourth Street, Santa Ana, California 92701-4516, for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether a Judgment substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice against Defendants; (c) to determine whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (d) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (e) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (f) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Merit Medical Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173117, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-242-2522. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.MeritMedicalSecuritiesLitigation.com

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than May 25, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than March 23, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action related to the Settlement and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than March 23, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Merit, the other Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

SAXENA WHITE P.A.

David R. Kaplan

12750 High Bluff Drive, Suite 475

San Diego, CA 92130

1-858-997-0860

dkaplan@saxenawhite.com

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER &

GROSSMANN LLP

Jonathan D. Uslaner

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2575

Los Angeles, California 90067

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Merit Medical Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173117

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-242-2522

www.MeritMedicalSecuritiesLitigation.com

By Order of the Court

