OUTFRONT promotes Max Siegelman to Head of Cultural Relevance

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) announced the promotion of Max Siegelman to Head of Cultural Relevance. Formerly the Director of Social Media, Siegelman's position will now include an expansive pallet of ideas and technologies that will enable new connections between OOH in both the real and virtual worlds. He will continue to oversee the company's social media strategy.

OUTFRONT is leading the OOH sector in initiatives that have accelerated advertisers brand presence in the marketplace through amplification on social channels, a social influencer platform, and other accelerants that add impressions and value to OOH campaigns. Siegelman has been instrumental in leveraging new ideas in the OOH space, including execution of the first-ever NFT exhibition in a transit environment and the early adoption of QR codes as a way to connect consumers to brands in the OOH environment.

"Max is consistently breaking through the traditional boundaries in OOH to rethink and reimagine the 'what next?' moment," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT. "The ability to connect OOH to the always on nature of active consumers with mobile devices in hand was OOH 2.0; what we are approaching now is OOH 3.0. There are limitless possibilities on the horizon, and we are confident that Max's leadership will help both OUTFRONT and our clients leverage those opportunities."

