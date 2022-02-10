Whirlpool Corp. named to Forbes' list of 'America's Best Employers 2022'

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) announced today it has been named to Forbes' list of the "America's Best Employers 2022." The final list ranks 500 large and 500 midsize American companies that are admired by employees for their dedication to their workforce and their unparalleled company culture.

"There is something profoundly unique about working at Whirlpool. For over 110 years, families have relied on our products to take care of loved ones," said Carey Martin, chief human resources officer for Whirlpool Corp. "Our employees around the world are the definition of resilient and we're proud to be building a special work environment where every person can feel right at home as they shape their careers."

Whirlpool Corp. has taken meaningful actions to cultivate a strong, inclusive and diverse culture to support its employees around the world. As part of its social efforts, the company has created consistent communications with employees through its annual Employee Engagement Survey. The survey has helped facilitate the company's ongoing response to COVID-19, including quickly implementing health and safety procedures to protect employees. The company has also strengthened its workforce development and engagement programs by offering online learning platforms and providing educational reimbursement to employees seeking to further their own development and improve on-the-job skills.

Whirlpool Corp. is focused on Inclusion & Diversity, including delivering on its Racial Equity Pledge, which commits to drive hiring and development for all current and future Black colleagues and positive impacts in the local communities where the company does business. As part of these efforts, CEO and Chairman Marc Bitzer remains a founding member of OneTen, a coalition of leading corporate executives who have joined efforts with the mission to train, hire and advance one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement. In addition to these initiatives, Whirlpool Corporation has maintained eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) around the world and continues to celebrate its annual Global Inclusion Week to teach employees about the importance of Inclusion & Diversity in the workplace.

In recognition of these efforts, Whirlpool Corp. is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to employee engagement and support. In 2022, the company was named one of America's Most JUST Companies as well as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the twelfth consecutive year.

America's Best Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 Americans working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States. In total, 1,000 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

