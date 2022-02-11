Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the Avidity management team will be participating at the following conferences:

SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Moderated Fireside Chat

February 18th – 2:20pm ET

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Corporate Panel Discussion: Orphan Neuro and Neuromuscular – Sarah Boyce, CEO

March 7th, 2022 – 9:10am ET

Needham 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Moderated Fireside Chat

April 12, 2022

Live webcasts of each event, up to date event details and an archived replay of the webcasts following each event, will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations .

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCsTM). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity is on track to have three programs in clinical development by the end of 2022. The company's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). AOC 1001 has commenced clinical testing with the ongoing Phase 1/2 MARINATM trial in adults with DM1. The next programs in the company's advancing and expanding pipeline are AOC 1044, the lead of three programs for the treatment of DMD, and AOC 1020, designed to treat people living with FSHD. Avidity anticipates both programs will enter the clinic by the end of 2022. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Company Contact:

Kath Gallagher

kath.gallagher@aviditybio.com

(858) 401-7900

