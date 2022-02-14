Fetch Rewards and E. & J. Gallo Winery Commit to Full Partnership Following Positive Results from Top-Rated Reward App's User Base

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards , America's No. 1 shopper-rewards app, is partnering with E. & J. Gallo Winery following positive engagement results in the company's initial pilot program. The full partnership gives Fetch Rewards shoppers new opportunities to receive rewards points and other loyalty benefits for purchasing Gallo products, including popular brands such as Barefoot, Apothic, La Marca, Black Box, and many more. The Fetch Rewards app is free to download at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"Loyalty and rewards apps offer powerful opportunities to forge deeper connections with our consumers while gaining understanding of their needs, and Fetch Rewards is an ideal partner for our company," said Stephanie Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer for E. & J. Gallo Winery. "We're excited to launch this partnership and reward shoppers for purchasing Gallo brands anywhere and everywhere they shop."

Fetch is the fastest-growing rewards app in the U.S., with 13 million active users who have submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $290 million in rewards points. Fetch recently surpassed $100 billion in actionable gross merchandise value (GMV), making it equivalent to the nation's seventh-largest retailer. With over 500 global brands on its roster and proven ability to influence consumer behavior, Fetch represents the future of digital marketing and provides significant competitive advantage for brands seeking to forge deeper relationships with consumers.

"We're excited to introduce a Fetch-shopper favorite, E. & J. Gallo Winery, as a full partner with the Fetch Rewards family," said Pat Burke, Chief Revenue Officer of Fetch Rewards, "Fetch Rewards is about achieving two goals, providing new ways shoppers can earn rewards points for purchasing their favorite brands while delivering strong results and increased visibility for our partners."

About E. & J. Gallo Winery:

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine and spirits industry leader. The hallmark of E. & J. Gallo Winery is their lasting commitment to sustainability and quality, and consistently providing wine and spirits for every occasion. Gallo's range of offerings includes Apothic, Barefoot Wine, Black Box, J Vineyards and Winery, La Marca Prosecco, Orin Swift, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, High Noon, along with partnerships with esteemed family-owned brands such as Allegrini, Argiano, The Dalmore, Diplomático, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro.

About Fetch Rewards:

Founded in Madison, WI, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing shopper rewards app in the U.S. By working directly with popular brands and retailers, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch Rewards app has been downloaded more than 26 million times and has over 13 million active users. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Fetch Rewards recently exceeded $100 billion in annualized influenceable gross market value visibility (GMV), positioning the app as the equivalent to the nation's 7th largest retailer. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com .

