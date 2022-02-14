Purchasers Of Acquired WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Common Stock Shares May Be Entitled To Payment From An SEC Fair Fund

Purchasers Of Acquired WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Common Stock Shares May Be Entitled To Payment From An SEC Fair Fund

ALEXANDRIA, Va, Feb. 14, 2022 /PR Newswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding the WellCare Health Plans Fair Fund:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, Plaintiff, v. WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC., et al., Defendants. Case No. 8:09-cv-00910-VMC-JSS

WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS FAIR FUND DISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.

This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Fair Fund?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WellCare Health Plans, Inc. ("WCG") common stock listed on a U.S. exchange ("Eligible Securities") on or after August 11, 2004 through 10:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on October 24, 2007, inclusive ("Relevant Period"), and calculate a Recognized Loss Per Share per the Plan of Allocation ("Exhibit A") in the Distribution Plan ("Plan"), you may be entitled to receive payment from the Fair Fund, subject to other provisions of the Plan.

The administration of the Fair Fund is governed by a Plan approved by the Court on December 21, 2021. A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, can be found at www.WellCareFairFund.com. Pursuant to the Plan, you may be entitled to receive a monetary payment from the Fair Fund.

Determination of Recognized Claims



The amount of compensation shall be determined in accordance with Exhibit A to the Plan. The amount of compensation will be based on losses on shares of WCG common stock purchased or otherwise acquired by an Eligible Claimant on or after August 11, 2004 and held at the close of trading on November 7, 2007. The Distribution Payment for Eligible Claimants will be calculated in a pro rata fashion. If an Eligible Claimant's calculated Distribution Payment is less than $10.00, then the investor will not receive a payment. Exhibit A to the Distribution Plan is posted on the Fair Fund website at www.WellCareFairFund.com.

How to Participate



If you believe you are a Potentially Eligible Claimant and would like to participate, you must file your Proof of Claim Form online at www.WellCareFairFund.com, or contact the Distribution Agent to request a Proof of Claim Form be mailed to you. Follow the instructions provided with the Proof of Claim Form and fill out the Proof of Claim Form completely, sign it, include copies of all required supporting documentation, and return it to the Distribution Agent's address listed below.

Claim Filing Deadline

Submit a Claim June 4, 2022

More Information





Website www.WellCareFairFund.com



Email info@WellCareFairFund.com



Phone 1-866-779-6546



Write WellCare Fair Fund

c/o KCC Class Action Services

Distribution Agent

P.O. Box 43252

Providence, RI 02940-3252

Questions?



This Notice provides only summary information regarding the Fair Fund. We strongly recommend that you read the Distribution Plan, including the Plan of Allocation, and other relevant case documents in their entirety for more complete details. The documents can be found at www.WellCareFairFund.com.

If you need assistance completing the Proof of Claim Form or if you have any questions about this Fair Fund, you may obtain more information by visiting the Fair Fund website at www.WellCareFairFund.com, by calling the dedicated toll-free number at 1-866-779-6546, or sending an email inquiry to info@WellCareFairFund.com.

View original content:

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Fair Fund