APhA selects Pharmacy Podcast Network as media partner for the 2022 Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Antonio, TX

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) has selected the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) to help amplify the voice of pharmacists and its members during the 2022 Annual Meeting & Exposition March 18–21 in San Antonio, TX. As the first podcast dedicated to the profession of pharmacy, PPN's mission is to support, educate, and amplify the voices of the entire pharmacy profession and impact their delivery of the highest of quality patient-centered care. With over 120,000 listeners to the audio publication, PPN has gathered more than 40 different hosts, who focus on different themes such as diseases, state discussions, continuing education, the latest technology, and the transforming role of the pharmacist through all podcasting directories including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio.

"The pharmacist's role in patient care is evolving. Pharmacists are more in demand today than ever before as the focus on dispensing is giving way to clinical consultations, functional medicine, and pharmacogenomics in addition to an entrepreneurial leadership from pharmacists across the nation," stated Todd S. Eury, founder and CEO of PPN. "144 million Americans are listening to podcasts every day, and our partnership with pharmacists and industry professionals ensure we deliver content to our profession and consumers interested in optimal health care services."

PPN will be stationed in APhA's main booth during the exhibits portion of the meeting with APhA's podcast, Locked On Pharmacy, which is broadcasted exclusively on PPN.

"PPN has been unwavering in their support of the profession of pharmacy for 13 years, and as a result APhA has reached pharmacists and pharmacy professionals who listen to podcasts through the network. We are thankful for PPN's media support of the 2022 Annual Meeting & Exposition and invite everyone attending APhA2022 to stop by our booth and say hello," commented Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, APhA executive vice president and CEO.

Several podcast episodes will be released on the Locked On Pharmacy podcast after the meeting to review and summarize different topics and themes covered there.

About APhA

APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work and advocate for changes that benefit them, their patients, and their communities. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

About PPN

Started in 2009, PPN is the pharmacy profession's leading podcast network dedicated to pharmacists and industry professionals. Building supportive audio communications for pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology companies, and industry trade associations is part of PPN's strategy to support the pharmacy profession. Continuing education, journal reviews, and editorial conversations are part of the 5 to 6 episodes per week that are available on all podcasting directories. RxInfluencer Magazine, the news section of the website, and PPN's publishing partnership with Medika Life are several other media avenues helping PPN advance the role and voice of pharmacists. Learn more at pharmacypodcast.com.

CONTACT:

Robert Hodges

Director of Marketing & Communications

American Pharmacists Association

rhodges@aphanet.org

View original content:

SOURCE Pharmacy Podcast Network