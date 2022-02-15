Clark Atlanta University Announces $250m Capital Campaign

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), Clark Atlanta University, is embarking on a $250 million capital campaign. A few of the initiatives include innovative research to help cure prostate cancer, Alzheimer's disease, create new pathways in cybersecurity, create new avenues of entrepreneurship and to find new ways to eradicate social and racial injustices.

The campaign will support:

Scholarships & Student Success

Teaching, Research and Service

The CAU Endowment (e.g., Endowed Chairs, Professorships, and Scholarships)

Infrastructure and Technology

Programs, Centers and Special Initiatives

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans and was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with over 4000 students, representing 9 countries, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. Clark Atlanta University is also the largest of the 37-member United Negro College Fund (UNCF) institutions.

Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition while focusing on the future through global innovation, transformative educational experiences and high-value engagement.

CAU Programs Include:

The only Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development of its kind

A Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development

An Institute for Civic Engagement, Social Justice & Leadership Institute

The W.E.B. Du Bois Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy

A Center for Workforce Development

A program in Cyber Physical Systems

39 undergraduate programs, 28 graduate programs, 9 doctoral programs

"Throughout the history of our phenomenal institution, we have served as the educational foundation for molding minds to pursue excellence and greatness in their chosen fields. Clark Atlanta University is working on innovative research to help cure prostate cancer, Alzheimer's disease, create new pathways in cybersecurity, create new avenues of entrepreneurship and to find new ways to eradicate social and racial injustices," says President French.

Under the leadership of President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D., Clark Atlanta University increased enrollment, even in the midst of a global pandemic and developed corporate and community partnerships to position the university for unprecedented growth.

For additional information on becoming a partner with CAU:

Richard L. Lucas, Jr., Ph.D.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement

advancement@cau.edu

For interviews with President French:

Rohena@nichemktg.com

