David's Bridal Celebrates Its One Million Diamond Loyalty Members with Exclusive Pricing and Savings for Every Occasion Since launching 14 months ago, the retailer has quickly topped one million Diamond Loyalty members and is now offering exclusive deals for all members within its free loyalty program

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today its Diamond Loyalty Program, a free points-based rewards program by David's Bridal launched in December 2021, has garnered incredible traction topping one million members in just 14 months. To celebrate this milestone, David's Bridal now offers exclusive pricing for its members.

Founded on the notion of alleviating the stress of wedding planning by awarding members a free honeymoon, Diamond Loyalty by David's has exploded in popularity, now celebrating over one million members. As the industry's first-ever free loyalty program, David's Bridal has reimagined the concept of rewarding customers for shopping. The free points-based dollar-for-dollar loyalty program awards members with free gifts and swag at every level and the ultimate giveaway, a free honeymoon.

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the program, David's Bridal unveils its latest advancement, member pricing. With member pricing, Diamond Loyalty members can enjoy exclusive savings on every purchase with their free membership. Diamond Loyalty members already received exclusive discounts and coupons shareable with friends and family. Now with member pricing, members can save even more on every purchase, like up to $100 off a bridal gown and more.

In its quest to disrupt the bridal and special occasion industry, the retailer designed this first-ever loyalty program with the customer at the center. From a modern, easy-to-use digital member platform, to crowdsourcing functionality, 24/7 dedicated concierge representatives and more, the Diamond Loyalty program is built to reward and celebrate loyal customers as part of David's Bridal's commitment to serving her or serving someone who is.

"When we launched Diamond Loyalty 14 months ago, our goal was to take the stress out of wedding planning," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "We wanted to give her and her bridal party value she can't find anywhere else, including additional ways to save, free gifts, access to exclusive partners, and even a one-of-a-kind honeymoon. Now with over one million members, we are thrilled to offer her the most exclusive deals in the industry. At our core, we are celebrators and dream makers. Diamond Loyalty member pricing is yet another way we can celebrate life's most magical moments with our loyal customers."

With a focus on growing its product offerings and suite of digital tools, David's Bridal continues to unveil innovative solutions to drive expanded category growth to serve new and existing customers. In the last year alone, the retailer launched the Little White Dress boutique, Fifteen Roses, an exclusive Quinceañera collection, Jules & Cleo for juniors, Guaranteed in Stock Bridesmaids dresses, and a comprehensive mobile wedding planning app. Now with member pricing, David's Bridal has responded to the changing needs of the modern bride with the most exclusive deals in the industry.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

