For the Third Year in a Row, APSARD Announces the Tris Research Award in ADHD

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), an innovative and fully integrated pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products for the treatment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD), a professional organization focused on improving outcomes for individuals with ADHD and their families, together initiated a multi-year, inaugural research award (the "Tris Research Award") to advance and recognize outstanding research in the field of ADHD. During the 2022 APSARD Annual Meeting, held virtually on 14-16 January 2022, APSARD announced the 2022 recipients of the research award to advance and recognize outstanding research in the field of ADHD.

The Tris Research Award recognizes innovative research that facilitates a better understanding of the diagnosis, recognition and/or treatment of ADHD and related disorders. APSARD is solely responsible for the management, decision making and oversight of this award. The 2022 recipients of the award, independently selected by the APSARD Program Committee, are:

Deidre M. McCarthy , Angeli J. Canekeratne , Mia X. Trupiano , Nora E. Gillen , Joseph Biederman , Enrique Carrazana , and Pradeep G. Bhide for their work " Comparative Analysis of the Efficacy of Two Kappa Opioid Receptor Antagonists in a Preclinical Model of Autism Spectrum Disorder ."

Keri S. Rosch , Alyssa DeRonda , and Stewart Mostofsky for their work " ADHD-Related Sex Differences in Delay Discounting and Cognitive Control in Childhood Predict Adolescent Substance Use and Self-Harm ."

Lin Zhang , Valentina Cea Salazar , Deirdre M. McCarthy , Cathy Levenson , Joseph Biederman , Thomas J. Spencer , Ross Zafonte , and Pradeep G. Bhide for their work "Risk-Taking and Depression-Like Behaviors following Repetitive Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in an ADHD Model."

Tris' Founder and CEO, Ketan Mehta commented, "We recognize how important it is to promote and advance ADHD research. Because of this, we are proud to continue our partnership with APSARD for the support of ground-breaking research relating to ADHD and contribute to APSARD's mission of advancing and disseminating such research to the ADHD community."

At the 2022 APSARD Annual Meeting, researchers present posters summarizing the results of original research on epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, pharmacologic agents, diagnostic and therapeutic issues, and innovative services or outcomes of services provided to patients with ADHD and related disorders. The 2022 Tris Research Award recipients were chosen from all scientific posters presented at the 2022 APSARD Annual Meeting, held virtually on 14-16 January 2022.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid medications as well as a robust pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic categories, and its technology has formed the basis for numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. Within the United States, Tris promotes its portfolio of ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com) using its pediatric and psychiatry-focused sales force. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com and www.trismedical.com.

About APSARD

The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders is a U.S.-based international organization of health professionals and scientists focusing exclusively on ADHD and related disorders. The Organization works to improve the quality of care for ADHD patients through shared research, best practices, evidence-based education and training.

