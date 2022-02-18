Aptiv to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Conference

Aptiv to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Conference

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced that Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Conference, February 23 at 8:40 a.m. EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC) (PRNewswire)

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aptiv PLC