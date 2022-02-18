Summit Hotel Properties Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 200 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701. The meeting is open to all stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 74 hotels, 61 of which were wholly-owned, with a total of 11,518 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.