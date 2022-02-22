Celebrity Yoga Instructor Desi Bartlett Releases Free YouTube Video Series to Help Support COVID Patients During Quarantine

HONOLULU, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 cases continue to sweep throughout the nation, more and more people are being forced to self-isolate from family and friends. The mental toll of quarantining from loved ones can often times feel nearly as overwhelming as the physical toll, a fact which has not gone unnoticed by health and wellness professionals.

"I've had clients in LA, NYC, Florida and Hawaii with the virus" says acclaimed yoga instructor and fitness expert Desi Bartlett. "I've seen how isolating it can be and I know that they have missed holidays, hugging their children, and work opportunities because of COVID and the Omicron variant. For some, the symptoms are very mild and others are suffering with fever, chills and extreme fatigue. This virus has different physical manifestations, but it is also hard in terms of mental health because isolation is lonely and time goes by slowly."

In response to the detrimental effects COVID has had on her clients' well-being, Bartlett recently created a free YouTube series, specifically designed for coping with the turmoil that often arises during quarantine. "I'm offering this series to help people feel a sense of peace in their body and mind, to connect deeply, to rest and respite and to remember and reconnect with the experience of joy," says Bartlett

The COVID meditation program – which can be viewed in its entirety on Bartlett's YouTube channel Desibodymind – is divided into five different parts for each day of quarantine. "Day 1 is dispelling fear and remembering joy," says Bartlett. "Day 2 is connecting to peace. Day 3 is deep, guided rest, laying down in savasana with the head elevated in case of cough. Day 4 is connecting to nature and day 5 is stepping forward with renewed energy."

"Slowing the breath down can help bring our consciousness into the present moment instead of constantly reviewing the past or living in the future," says Bartlett. "Dropping into a meditative state can calm the nervous system and remind us that we are more than just this body. Emotions are like clouds. They pass. Remembering this can be a great comfort." We need to find ways to get to the point of relaxation, restorative energy, and respite."

Desi Bartlett, M.S., CPT E-RYT, is a celebrity yoga instructor, who has worked with Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale, and Alicia Silverstone. With 25 years of experience, she is the author of "Your Strong Sexy Pregnancy," the co-creator of Manduka's round yoga mat and featured talent on Beachbody on Demand. She has also appeared on Good Day LA, Home and Family, ABC News and in People magazine.

Websites: desibodymind.com and mothersintolivingfit.com

