"Eliminating the Risk of Potentially Using Counterfeit Parts"

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, and industrial applications, is hosting a webinar on the supply chain challenge facing all designers, specifiers, and procurers of microelectronic components… "How can we eliminate the risk of potentially using counterfeit parts?"

Supply-chain challenges have become ubiquitous, from the extended lead times we experience for consumer durable goods in our personal lives, to the extended lead times we experience from EOL component disruptions and material shortages in our business lives. With limited alternatives, engineering and procurement teams may find themselves seeking non-franchised or grey market components, when franchised components are unavailable. The challenge with this path is the potential risk of counterfeit parts being included in the order.

This webinar will provide industry insights, along with lessons from a leading aerospace manufacturer and the trusted solutions employed to eliminate their risk of potentially using counterfeit parts. We'll hear from the two leading industry associations addressing the challenges of counterfeit mitigation, ERAI, Inc. maintains the world's largest database of suspect counterfeit and nonconforming electronic parts, and IDEA sets the industry standard for counterfeit mitigation inspection requirements. We'll also learn about the counterfeit mitigation services available, and the process of how OEMs and Distributors can validate their non-franchised electronic parts inventory, by one of the leading providers of counterfeit mitigation services for electronic products, Micross Components, Inc.

