ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "WHAT TIME OF DAY DO YOU PREFER TO HAVE SEX?" COMPARES RESULTS TO SAME QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: What time of day do you prefer to have sex?

While many things have changed over the past 10 years, most adults still choose to have their sexual encounters in the evenings or late nights. In 2011, 18% of the respondents preferred late night lovemaking while 20% of 2021's respondents did. Mornings were the next most popular time, with 10% choosing early hours in both 2011 and 2021. Afternoon sex was the least popular time reported, with 5% preferring it in 2011 and 8% in 2021.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, isn't surprised by the similarities in the answers over the years. "Nights tend to be easier for working partners, especially if you have kids and need to wait until after bedtime," Skyler says. "However, I suggest couples do all they can to have sex during daylight hours. Humans are diurnal mammals (vs nocturnal), so we have far more energy when the sun is up. Our hormones are also working in our favor versus begin depleted by the end of day."

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "When it comes to sex, most American adults are happy to make time in their busy schedules. Adam & Eve offers many products to enhance the experience - morning, noon or night."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

