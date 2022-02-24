American Homes 4 Rent Announces Investment in Vesta Ventures Fund 1 Investment in Leading Residential-Focused Proptech Fund Provides American Homes with Access to Next Generation, Cutting-Edge Services and Offerings

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent") today announced it has made an investment in Vesta Ventures Fund 1, LP, a residential-focused proptech venture capital fund.

Vesta Ventures focuses its investments on early-stage businesses at the intersection of residential real estate and technology, with a proven track record of supporting some of the most promising companies in the sector. Vesta Ventures takes a holistic approach to supporting emerging businesses that goes beyond just capital commitments. It leverages its deep expertise and extensive industry network to open new channels of growth for businesses and to foster further innovation. The firm has recently participated in Series A funding for companies such as Elevation Energy Solar Solutions, a residential clean energy company, and PetScreening, a pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation platform for property managers.

"We are excited to partner with Vesta and expand our focus on residential proptech," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of American Homes 4 Rent. "In keeping with our commitment to innovation, this investment provides us with access to the newest, cutting-edge technologies that focus on the resident experience and achieving operational efficiencies for our organization. This investment also aligns with our sustainability and ESG principles, as Vesta prioritizes technologies that promote quality, sustainable housing for a greener future."

"American Homes 4 Rent is on the forefront of innovation in the residential space, and we are thrilled to partner with them to accelerate growth in the proptech arena," said Rich Ford, Co-Founder of Vesta Ventures. "Our portfolio of companies includes some of the most exciting businesses in the proptech space that provide tangible ESG benefits to residential owners. We are leveraging our expertise and extensive network to help our partner companies unlock their true potential to define the next era of our industry."

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2021, we owned 56,077 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

About Vesta Ventures

Founded in early 2021 by industry veterans Rich Ford and Clayton Wyatt, Vesta Ventures is a technology-focused residential platform investing in highly innovative growth opportunities. Vesta's inaugural venture capital fund is backed by the industry leading single-family residential rental market influencers and leverages its strategic advantage to accelerate enterprise value for its portfolio companies and limited partners.

Visit www.vestavc.com for more information.

