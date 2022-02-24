The Asia Group Launches Asia Expansion Initiative

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Group ("TAG") is pleased to announce the launch of a sustained initiative to invest and expand its presence in key markets across the Indo-Pacific. As companies focus on Asia for growth, TAG is bullish on the region's long-term dynamism and is committed to enhancing its capacity to help clients seize opportunities at the forefront of global business and commerce.

More than ever, corporations require integrated global-local services, which pair global strategy with local solutions, and enable companies to advance unique market entry, sales, and dispute resolution efforts for individual markets and the broader region. TAG's track record in Asia has helped clients seize growth opportunities through periods of profound uncertainty and volatility. TAG is committed to aggressively expanding its regional footprint and redefining the strategic advisory landscape by providing business relevant and operational services in market.

"Asia is not a part-time market," said TAG CEO and Co-Founder Nirav Patel. "The Asia Group understands that you have to be all in to succeed."

TAG's growth plan to build a comprehensive suite of global-local services will leverage new offices across the Indo-Pacific as it hires world-class talent from government and industry. In addition, new strategic partnerships will enhance TAG's capacity to monitor in-market policy developments, source insights from local stakeholders, and provide direct points of contact for in-country client teams or visiting executives.

As the first part of this strategic effort, TAG is proud to announce the launch of an Indian subsidiary that will be anchored by a flagship office in New Delhi. The subsidiary, led by TAG's India Country Director Aman Raj Khanna and a growing team of Associates and Senior Advisors, will expand the reach and capabilities of its industry-leading South Asia practice to develop turnkey solutions for its global client base and their local entities.

"This is a significant investment by The Asia Group that is reflective of India's position as one of the most important and dynamic economies in the world," said Patel. "We are excited to chart this next phase of growth in the Indian market and help our clients execute successful strategies in India and across South Asia."

Alongside these in-market capabilities, TAG is pleased to welcome Basant Sanghera as a new Principal with TAG's South Asia practice based in Washington, D.C. Basant brings nearly fifteen years of experience spearheading diplomatic initiatives to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic and commercial partnership. He has advised U.S. government officials at the highest levels across three U.S. administrations, including most recently as India Unit Chief at the U.S. State Department and Director for South Asia at the National Security Council.

"Basant's unique insight into the most complex strategic trends animating the U.S.-India bilateral relationship will be invaluable to our clients, particularly as they navigate historic uncertainty to achieve success in India and across South Asia," said TAG Managing Partner Rexon Ryu. "We are delighted to welcome Basant to TAG as we expand our South Asia practice."

TAG's South Asia practice includes leading experts based in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Washington, D.C., who bring a wealth of on-the-ground experience and deep networks to help clients navigate critical business and policy challenges. Since 2013, the team has worked with clients ranging from cutting-edge startups to blue-chip corporations and established an unparalleled track record of success while advising clients on market entry and expansion strategies, regulatory risk mitigation, stakeholder management, commercial dispute resolution, CSR strategies, and executive thought leadership.

The Asia Group is the premier strategic advisory firm to the world's leading companies seeking to excel across the Indo-Pacific. With a team of dynamic and experienced professionals – from consultants and former senior government officials to lawyers and investment bankers – The Asia Group supports companies with end-to-end integrated strategies for market entry and expansion. To learn more about The Asia Group, please visit www.theasiagroup.com or reach out to media@theasiagroup.com.

