Biotage Awarded Gold Sustainability Medal by EcoVadis

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We help shape the sustainable science of tomorrow and our future society for the benefit of humankind – HumanKind Unlimited.



With this principle Biotage has set out a commitment to unleashing the potential of humanity by working tirelessly to improve the health and wellbeing of both our customers through greener and more efficient solutions, and our own employees through smarter working practices. As part of HumanKind Unlimited comes a commitment to sustainability at every level within Biotage and within every customer relationship.



"We have put sustainability at the heart of what we do and it is important that as we look outwards at improving the sustainability of our customers through our products and solutions, we also look inward at our own processes and operations to ensure we attain the best possible standards." says Tomas Blomquist, CEO and President of Biotage.



EcoVadis, a leading producer of supplier sustainability ratings, recently recognised this commitment by awarding Biotage the Gold Medal in sustainability, after a thorough audit of Biotage's performance with respect to the Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.



"We are incredibly proud to have achieved the Gold standard, which demonstrates our commitment and allows customers to partner with us in confidence. The gold Medal rating places Biotage in the top 5% of global suppliers across all industries. Our work in sustainability is never complete, and although we celebrate this recognition, it marks the start of a journey to maintaining the upmost standards in our operations. Our next goal is to push toward the platinum rating!", concludes Tomas.



Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: 0705 23 01 63, tomas.blomquist@biotage.com



About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.



Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.



Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.



Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs 497 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,232 MSEK in 2021 and our products are sold in more than 80 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Large Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Website: www.biotage.com

