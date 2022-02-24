Charge Up for Spring with OtterBox Power Accessories

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's vacation or staycation, recharge this spring with power accessories from OtterBox. OtterBox has an array of power banks, cables, chargers and MagSafe compatible accessories perfectly suited for whatever adventures Spring Break brings you.

Grab a power bank and car charger for Spring Break vacations. The Folding Wireless Power Bank is perfect for plane travel, acting as a stand for video game play or movie watching while charging your Qi-enabled device, offering up to 25 hours of extra battery life. Roadtrippers can grab a Fast Charge Car Charging Kit to keep the navigation on track and music rolling upon arrival. This charging kit includes a 20W charger, ultra durable cable and can get your phone up to 56% charge in just 30 minutes.1

Enjoying a stay-cation? OtterBox has all your charging needs covered – with MagSafe compatible wireless charging stands and wall chargers for every device. The 30W Fast Charge Wall Charger take your device from zero to 75% in 30 minutes.1 The cable is reinforced in notorious week spots and the wall charger prongs fold when not in use for compact storage.

OtterBox power banks, car and wall chargers and more are available now on otterbox.com.

1Based on Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPad Pro (11-inch) 2nd Generation)

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

