DECA DENTAL GROUP FURTHER EMBRACES DIVERSITY AS IT TAPS EXECUTIVE LYNDSAY LORD TO BE CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Lyndsay has extensive leadership experience from global brands including Hilti, Pepsi, Arrow Electronics, CoreLogic, Sabre, and most recently Team Car Care dba Jiffy Lube. In addition, her passion for building high-performing and values-based cultures makes her an exciting fit for the DECA team.

"We are excited for Lyndsay to join the team. As DECA continues to grow, she will be essential to fostering and preserving our people-centric culture that has been a key to our success," said Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of DECA Dental Group. Last year DECA expanded their team by 61%. Dr. Ahmed continued, "We have always been a progressive company and are proud of the fact that 81% of our employees are women, 45% are minorities, and 30% are Hispanic women. Notably, 56% of our dentists are women. DECA's workplace is all-inclusive and brings the best minds together to create an exceptional experience in the dental field."

By adding Lyndsay to the team, DECA continues the growth and diversity within the company. She will be essential in developing and executing a strategy to support the overall business, specifically in areas of succession planning, talent management, organizational and performance management, as well as total rewards."

With joining DECA, Lord said, "I'm humbled and honored to be appointed as the CHRO for DECA Dental Group. I am inspired by what DECA stands for and its unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. DECA's modern approach to dental care, which offers quality care to every patient in a convenient location, is transforming dentistry. I'm proud to join their outstanding leadership team."

About DECA Dental Group

DECA Dental Group is a Dallas-based, clinician founded and clinician led, dental service organization that has been delivering high-quality dental care to patients since 2008. DECA is actively expanding its footprint coast-to-coast under the brand Ideal Dental. DECA's culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of all dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation, and learning. To learn more, please visit decadental.com and myidealdental.com.

