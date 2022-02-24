REVOLT Continues to Celebrate Black Excellence with the Launch of RBN Studios in Atlanta Headquarters Leading Black-owned multimedia company unveils new studio dedicated to Black news and opinion programming for REVOLT and third-party platforms

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT announced the launch of its first headquarters and studio business, RBN Studios, which will spotlight unfiltered conversations about the issues that most affect Black people throughout America and the African diaspora. Expanding to a full-service production operation within its newly built headquarters in the heart of midtown Atlanta, Georgia, RBN Studios will spearhead programming in various alternative formats. From news and opinion to talk shows, documentaries and reoccurring specials that deal with key social justice issues, RBN Studios will create original content that resonates with Black communities.

As RBN Studios continues its mission in delivering stories from an authentic Black lens, the productions will ignite solution-oriented discourse that gives a voice to typically unheard perspectives. Centered around the belief that the Black experience is not monolithic, RBN Studios will relaunch its powerful flagship series REVOLT Black News Weekly, which will focus on untapped, underreported, and misconceived stories relevant to both Black culture and communities. The series will be hosted by Emmy award-nominated journalist Neima Abdulahi, who's been tapped as the show's Global News Anchor by Monique Chenault, REVOLT's President of News and Documentary. Chenault also named Gen Z journalist and Spelman College graduate Kennedy Rue McCullough as RBN's Entertainment and Pop Culture Correspondent.

Mirroring REVOLT's longstanding vision of creating impact as a Black multimedia powerhouse, this new initiative marks a turn for journalism to truly serve as a key resource of information for Black communities. The Atlanta-based news operation will further cement REVOLT's footprint in the cultural epicenter and allow authentic content to fully reflect the Black experience on a global scale. RBN Studios also provides an opportunity for viewers to access unbiased information and have critical conversations surrounding sensitive, controversial, and emotional topics.

"The Black perspective has been deliberately hidden from the world for too long. With RBN Studios, we will leave no stone unturned and shine a light in the darkest of corners to find the truth through a Black diasporic lens," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "REVOLT has always strived to unveil critical information and viewpoints for ourselves and the world, so we chose a business model that enables us to scale impact beyond our own distribution platform."

The operation will be spearheaded by Monique Chenault, four-time Emmy nominated executive producer and newly appointed President of RBN Studios, who will continue REVOLT's efforts in building a centralized hub of innovative non-fiction programming that will introduce insightful content and highlight underreported perspectives. With her vast industry experience, Chenault will propel RBN Studios' programming to further expand its cultural impact across the diaspora.

"Being that REVOLT is a Black-owned media network, we've created a safe space for our communities to have raw family discussions that only we authentically understand," said Monique Chenault, President of REVOLT's News and Documentary. "This is where we can unapologetically highlight our concerns while providing solution-driven conversations and content that fully reflects all aspects of the Black experience."

With culture at the forefront of everything REVOLT creates, the multimedia platform continues to uplift Black voices beyond Black History Month with its original content series that is relatable to today's viewers. As February comes to a close, REVOLT Black News Weekly will premiere its new season with special segments about the storied past of the Black Panther Party and the future of the Black Lives Matter movement. In conjunction with the linear episode, the news operation will unveil long form documentaries, news opinion shows and more out of its Peachtree headquarters.

REVOLT Black News Weekly will premiere on REVOLT's linear TV channel on Thursday, February 24th with new episodes airing weekly at 9pm ET. For more information on REVOLT's linear content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers for local broadcast listings.

