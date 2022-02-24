Zocdoc Announces, "A Year in Mental Health Care," Showing Booking Trends That Point to More Americans Than Ever Seeking Mental Health Care The company's mental health booking trends show substantial rises in pediatric, addiction, couples, and first-time psychotherapy during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, today announced "A Year in Mental Health Care" , a comprehensive data analysis of mental health appointment booking trends from January 2021 to January 2022.

Zocdoc (PRNewswire)

The data shows how people are approaching mental health care during a time when demand is exceptionally high: in 2020, as the pandemic evolved, more than 42% of US adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, an increase of 93% over 2019. As the pandemic wore on, Zocdoc saw demand grow, with 11% year-over-year mental health specialty booking growth between 2019 and 2020, and 77% year-over-year growth between 2020 and 2021. In parallel, more public figures than ever have spoken publicly about their mental health struggles – helping to decrease the stigma that has long held many back from seeking care – while online appointment booking supply has grown rapidly.

To explore how Americans are seeking the right kind of care for their mental health needs, and how that has evolved in the past year, Zocdoc analyzed its aggregated mental health appointment booking data from January 2021 to January 2022.

Virtual visits are here to stay

The increased availability of virtual appointments has made mental health care more convenient and accessible during a challenging time. Whether home or away, virtual care is here to stay, and seems likely to remain the way most people receive mental health care; this is a sharp contrast to other specialties, where the future of healthcare is primarily in-person . Zocdoc booking trends revealed that:

Between January 2021 and January 2022 , virtual mental health specialty bookings grew by 74%

In January 2022 , 88% of mental health specialty bookings were virtual

This is in sharp contrast to all other specialties, excluding mental health, as just 10% of those bookings were virtual in January 2022

"Unlike all other specialties, where people have primarily returned to in-person care, telehealth is the dominant way Americans are receiving mental health care," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "At a time when demand for mental health care continues to rise, it is crucial that people can access a quality provider who meets their preferences and needs, and who is affordable and available. Zocdoc is proud to be the one place that has everything patients need to find and book the right mental health provider."

Kids are seeking more mental health care than ever

Pediatric depression and anxiety has doubled during the pandemic. Between January 2021 and January 2022, Zocdoc bookings increased dramatically in the following categories, reflecting a focus on care for the youngest Americans.

Children's mental health appointment bookings grew by 81%

Pediatric psychiatric medication review appointment bookings grew by 100%

Pediatric depression and anxiety appointment bookings grew by 100%

Adolescent mental health bookings grew by 114%

"In the early stages of the pandemic, we saw kids display an impressive amount of resilience. However, in the past year, we've seen the constant change and uncertainty, isolation from friends, and in many cases, absorbing their parents' heightened anxiety, really take their toll as reflected in these booking trends," said Ryan Culkin, Chief Counseling Officer at Thriveworks. "At Thriveworks, we have been working to meet this demand by putting a huge focus on hiring more child and adolescent therapists across our nationwide clinics, extending the reach of our TherapyLand play therapy locations and creating ease of access to these via partners such as Zocdoc ."

People are seeking new ways to manage stress and health

As the pandemic has evolved, references to "The Covid-19" weight gain and significant increases in alcohol consumption have become commonplace, and many people are experiencing increased stress, depression, and anxiety. However, a growing number of people are seeking professional help to address addiction, or to manage conditions such as depression and anxiety. Between January 2021 and January 2022:

Alcoholism related bookings grew by 43%

Addiction-related appointment bookings grew by 67%

Disordered eating bookings grew by 53%

Anxiety related appointment bookings grew by 86%

Psychotherapy intake / first visit appointment bookings grew by 107%

Depression related appointment bookings grew by 92%

"As the pandemic has continued to unfold, I've seen a tremendous uptick in new patients looking for healthier ways to manage unprecedented stressors and new or evolving health issues, particularly related to disordered eating and addiction," said Dr. Michael Mahgerefteh , MD, a Los Angeles based Psychiatrist. "I am grateful for the increased convenience and access to care offered by telehealth, and also see value in combining virtual and in-person visits. For example, when treating a patient for alcohol abuse or withdrawal, it is helpful to monitor them in person – measuring vitals and performing a physical exam – to ensure optimal care."

Families are tackling tough times together

Life has changed dramatically since the onset of the pandemic. The combination of new and more significant stressors, less access to many common stress relieving activities, and fewer interactions with people outside the family have led to conflict among loved ones. A growing number of these people are seeking care. Between January 2021 and January 2022:

Relationship / couples therapy appointment bookings grew by 146%

Family therapy appointment bookings grew by 187%

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is the fastest-growing therapy type

Different people have long preferred different types of therapy. But in the past year, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), known for helping people change their thinking patterns, has grown in popularity more than any other therapy type. Between January 2021 and January 2022:

Analytical therapy appointment bookings grew by 36%

Behavioral therapy appointment bookings grew by 75%

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy appointment bookings grew by 118%

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) appointment bookings grew by 177%

"We are living in an incredibly stressful time, and many people are experiencing a significant increase in anxiety -- not only about daily life during a pandemic, but about the uncertainty of what's to come," said Steven Alimaras , a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Psychotherapist based in Manhasset, NY. "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy helps people to change their response to stressors. This is achieved by teaching them the skills needed to reprocess their thoughts more rationally while developing new coping mechanisms. During this unprecedented time, people are looking for the tools they need to manage fear, panic, and despair in a healthy way, and CBT is an effective and popular therapeutic approach."

For more information, contact press@zocdoc.com. If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care — in-person or virtually — you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

Contact

Sandra Glading

sandra.glading@zocdoc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zocdoc