Hodlnaut Teams up With Ledger to Launch A Limited Edition Co-Branded Nano S

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut, a crypto lending and interest-earning platform based in Singapore, is thrilled to announce that it has teamed up with leading crypto hardware tech firm, Ledger, to launch the limited-edition co-branded Ledger Nano S for its users.

This partnership further shows Hodlnaut's commitment to the crypto community and its users by enabling them to get protected with maximized security for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Users can store their crypto safely, check their balances, and make online transactions with the co-branded Ledger Nano S.

"Hodlnaut is grateful to Ledger for supporting such partnerships that aim to strengthen and create an inclusive crypto community while allowing our users to own limited-edition merchandise," said Juntao, CEO and Co-founder of Hodlnaut.

The exclusive, co-branded Ledger Nano S comes printed with Hodlnaut's iconic logo on the front and supports over 1,800 coins and tokens. The Nano S' will not be available for sale and will be distributed through a series of campaigns. This includes the newly launched #HodlMeTight campaign. More details can be found here .

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based crypto lending platform that allows users to earn interest on their crypto assets. Founded by Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee in April 2019, Hodlnaut has grown tremendously over the years. The platform offers up to 12.73% APY on six supported crypto assets: BTC, WBTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, and USDT.

Hodlnaut is undergoing license application under the Payment Services Act 2019 by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) and aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the cryptocurrency lending and borrowing space. The company is a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, a MAS recognised accreditation.

For more information, please visit www.hodlnaut.com .

