Sensiba San Filippo LLP Expands BlackLine Relationship; Appoints Practice Leader to Deliver Industry-Leading Accounting Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), one of the region's top 20 accounting firms, announced today the expansion of its BlackLine implementation capabilities and the move from Alliances Partner to a BlackLine Gold Solution Provider.

Together, SSF and BlackLine will help mid-market companies transform their existing finance and accounting (F&A) departments into true modern accounting organizations, with SSF adding BlackLine's cloud-based financial close and accounts receivable automation solutions to the product portfolio it offers to current and prospective customers.

While enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business intelligence (BI) systems collect, track and analyze business data, they do not automate account reconciliations and other critical F&A processes. BlackLine's platform arms solution providers with a solution to offer clients that replaces manual spreadsheet-based processes and helps improve data accuracy, visibility and control.

"We see a need within our mid-market client base for more automated and transparent processes, and BlackLine provides a rapid, 90-day implementation approach and predictable costs," says Consulting Partner Kevin Shives. "As a BlackLine Gold Partner, we can better help our clients save time, reduce risk and operate more strategically."

As part of its capabilities expansion, SSF has appointed Brandon Raborn as its BlackLine Practice Lead. Raborn has nearly a decade of experience facilitating the design and implementation of BlackLine solutions that support and streamline the day-to-day tasks of finance teams. Raborn, a CPA, works with clients of all sizes from mid-market organizations to Fortune 500 companies across various industries, with an emphasis in energy, retail, banking, technology, insurance, and manufacturing.

"I'm delighted to join SSF because we share a vision of how BlackLine can help our clients save time and improve their controls by eliminating manual close processes," Raborn says. "BlackLine's Modern Accounting Playbook Implementation Methodology provides a deliberate adoption path that allows companies to unlock value quickly with core functionality in account reconciliations, task management and bank matching, and expanding its adoption to further support their business strategy."

"BlackLine is thrilled to expand our partnership with Sensiba San Filippo. Their deep accounting and business consulting knowledge pair perfectly with BlackLine's financial operations management platform and Solution Provider Partner program. Together we are looking forward to helping customers streamline and automate their close." – Jess Tan, RVP, ISV/Cloud and Solution Providers at BlackLine

About Sensiba San Filippo

With over 40 years of experience, certified B Corp. accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo LLP provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax, and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across various industries. As a member of Morison Global, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports clients' global business needs in over 80 countries.

