Steffes Announces Distribution Agreement, Launches New Serenity Product in Canada

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steffes, LLC of Dickinson, North Dakota, the North American leader in Electric Thermal Storage systems, is pleased to announce an expanded distribution partnership with The Master Group (Master) for the Canadian market.

The agreement immediately grants The Master Group the rights to distribute and resell residential Steffes heating products in the Canadian market and provides Steffes the opportunity to strengthen its presence in the provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia through Master's network of contractors.

A leader in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry, The Master Group is Canada's largest privately held HVAC-R distributor. Steffes has maintained a strong relationship with Master since 2005, when they first began a partnership for the distribution and resale of Steffes' commercial heating product. Most recently, they have collaborated on the development and launch of a residential central heating system called the Serenity, a forced air furnace with heating storage designed specifically for the Canadian residential market.

"Expanding our distribution agreement to encompass all of Canada allows Steffes to leverage the growing geographic, technical, and sales strengths of The Master Group," said Todd Mayer, Steffes Co-President. "Together, we will bring to market both new and legacy Steffes heating products that are well-positioned to support Canada's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030."

To date, Steffes has installed over 100,000 systems in Canada and the US to support the control and aggregation of electricity, meeting load management needs of the utilities without sacrificing personal comfort. With the launch of the Serenity in Quebec this week, Steffes will provide homeowners and business owners with the ability to shift to a cleaner form of heating and leverage Hydro-Québec's considerable incentives for electric thermal storage systems.

For more information about the Serenity, visit www.steffes.com/serenity. For more information about the purchase and installation of this new product, contact Emilie Boyer with The Master Group at eboyer@master.ca.

About The Master Group

A leader in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry, celebrating 70 years in business in March 2022, and named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2010, The Master Group is Canada's largest privately held HVAC-R distributor. Today, the company employs 1,300 dynamic and dedicated team members in Canada and the United States who serve the industry from 55 coast to coast branches and 4 distribution centres in Canada and as of December 2021, through the Value Added Distributors banner in 19 branches across 6 states in the Eastern United States. For more information, visit master.ca or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/themastergroup.

About Steffes:

Founded in 1972, Steffes manufacturers energy storage and off-peak heating products for energy management and demand response programs. Steffes' innovative product development and manufacturing of electric thermal storage and load management control technologies align with North America's adoption of sustainable electricity distribution and storage to meet decarbonization goals.

