DoveHill Capital Management Announces Its Deal Reward Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveHill Capital Management LLC , ("DoveHill") a vertically integrated hospitality investment firm and development organization, today announces its new Deal Reward Program, an innovative approach to sourcing new acquisitions.

DoveHill is aggressively seeking opportunities to acquire off-market and lightly marketed hospitality assets and land for hotel development in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the United States.

Jake Wurzak, Founder and CEO, explains, "Our company is taking an exciting new approach to sourcing more assets fitting our investment criteria. To achieve this goal, we wish to develop a network of high-performing deal-locating partners. We view all brokers and acquisition consultants as friends of DoveHill and we are offering a most advantageous package of incentives to them, as presented in our new Deal Reward Program." Charles Paloux, EVP Investments, adds, "This new program will allow us to compound our reaching capability and evaluate more deals to offer outsized returns to our investors."

The Deal Reward Program is unique because it aligns the incentives of multiple parties making it a win-win for all involved. The Program offers DoveHill partners a fee of up to 50 basis points in addition to the seller-paid commission. This means that if a consultant brings in a $50MM deal, he/she may earn a $250,000 fee. The Program also offers consultants the option of contributing capital and co-investing in the deals they bring to the table.

What are the criteria for such introductions to DoveHill? The company considers hospitality investments in high-growth, high barrier-to-entry markets with a focus on value-add, repositioning, or ground-up development of lifestyle, full service, and boutique hotel opportunities. These deals may be in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arizona, or other high barrier-to-entry markets, and be branded Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, or independent.

DoveHill Capital Management is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is a vertically integrated hospitality investment and development organization with a portfolio of urban infill, lifestyle hotels, and premium branded full-service assets across North America with a heavy concentration on the east coast. The firm's core competency is the creation of highly differentiated, locally curated properties set in high-growth and high-culture environments with diverse demand generators and distinct barriers to entry.

DoveHill seeks out investments in full-service, lifestyle properties with a focus on value-add and other strategies to enhance properties and create differentiated advantages. As part of its strategic vision, after investing at attractive entry points, DoveHill works to reposition and transform the real estate asset in order to enhance the value for its partners and investors.

