The Human Body Is Not Flat - So Why Do We All Sleep on Flat Mattresses? That's the question the founders of SONU Sleep asked - and they've found a solution that is taking the sleeping industry by storm.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SONU Sleep was founded by business partners and friends, Stason Strong and Brad Hall, to solve the problem of arm, shoulder and neck discomfort for side sleepers. Stason, an engineer and inventor, and Brad, a CEO and business guru, have formed multiple successful businesses together. Both have always taken note of their quality of sleep and the immediate effects it has on their creativity, productivity, and overall performance during the business day. Stason and Brad determined that in order to more thoroughly conquer all of their goals, they needed to attain consistent and fully rejuvenating, top-quality sleep.

After much research, countless development iterations, and thorough testing, founders Stason and Brad have pinpointed the problems with the traditional flat mattress design... and solved them. Thus, the SONU Sleep System was born. Never before have sleepers been able to fully immerse themselves into the mattress. The patented Comfort Channel and layered Support Pillow system allows for the full range of motion of shoulders and arms within the bed, not just on top. Molding to the sleeper's unique shape and desired position, the system greatly reduces pressures that have long been thought to be unavoidable.

"The world has been sleeping on flatbeds for centuries – but the human body is not flat…", stated the founders. "It is now time for a change."

The sides of the Comfort Channel also act as hand supports when holding a device or book, reducing hand and wrist tension when reading and watching. Sleepers who snore on their backs can finally roll to the side to help alleviate snoring and improve breathing without the discomfort traditionally experienced. The founders identified each of these goals and created the SONU Sleep System to address them all.

The founders and the entire team at SONU now invite you to experience an entirely new world of relieving rest and satisfying comfort. It is finally time to sleep like never before.

About SONU:

The name " SONU " was derived from the word "sono" which means "slumber" in Portuguese. While Stason was in Brazil in 2014, he first came up with the idea of a bed that allows sleepers' limbs to immerse into the mattress to alleviate discomfort and elevate the quality of rest. Years later, after teaming up and perfecting the design, Stason and Brad named the company "SONU," commemorating the location of the idea's first inception, with the root word in Portuguese. They swapped in the letter "U" to create their own unique ending to symbolize the shape of the SONU Sleep System's patented Comfort Channel.

