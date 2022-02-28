InventHelp Inventor Develops Lawnmower Debris Collector

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a lot of brush and pine needles in my yard that needed to be cleared for landscaping," said the inventor from Prineville, Ore. "I thought of this idea to help reduce the amount of manual labor it takes to cleanup leaves, grass clippings, pine needles, weeds and brush from my property out in the country."

He invented MY POWER RAKE, patent-pending, that eliminates the need to manually rake or displace loose yard debris. This device could help reduce physical strain on the body and help save time. It could be utilized to rake leaves, grass clippings, and even move objects such as soil or gravel for ranch, farms, ATV, horse and grooming trailers. Additionally, this could be utilized by homeowners, professional landscapers, and even forest firefighters.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-POO-426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

